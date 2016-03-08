Juventus, Douglas Costa: 'Racists don't deserve to celebrate a goal'
08 November at 19:45Juventus forward Douglas Costa spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.com, discussing his important goal against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League as well as the recent incidents of racism in Italian football.
"I was playing as a trequartista and it was hard for me to find space. So, talking to Bonucci and Dybala, I said that I could move to the left. When I jumped past the two defenders, I saw that I had room to move to the centre, it was clever Higuain to give me that ball with a backheel, then I managed to stay calm and score. It was a very nice action, thanks to Higuain as well.”
He briefly touched on the recent racist incidents in Italian football.
"Football is happiness, it's not compatible with racism.”
Finally, the 29-year-old Brazilian winger touched on Brescia striker Mario Balotelli, who was subjected to racist abuse from a group of Hellas Verona fans last weekend.
"Mario writes me messages from time to time, I thank him for his compliments. He likes the games, the technical quality and therefore the Brazilian game. For what happened to him I can say that racism has existed for a long time, I understand it well, for my skin and I totally fight against it because I think we are all equal and with our families we defend our principles. I believe that the people who commit these acts can be identified, do not deserve to celebrate a goal, because football is a spectacle, brings joy and is not compatible with these feelings.”
Costa is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022.
Apollo Heyes
