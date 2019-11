Juventus, Douglas Costa: 'Racists don't deserve to celebrate a goal'

Juventus forward Douglas Costa spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.com , discussing his important goal against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League as well as the recent incidents of racism in Italian football."I was playing as a trequartista and it was hard for me to find space. So, talking to Bonucci and Dybala, I said that I could move to the left. When I jumped past the two defenders, I saw that I had room to move to the centre, it was clever Higuain to give me that ball with a backheel, then I managed to stay calm and score. It was a very nice action, thanks to Higuain as well.”He briefly touched on the recent racist incidents in Italian football."Football is happiness, it's not compatible with racism.”Finally, the 29-year-old Brazilian winger touched on Brescia striker Mario Balotelli, who was subjected to racist abuse from a group of Hellas Verona fans last weekend."Mario writes me messages from time to time, I thank him for his compliments. He likes the games, the technical quality and therefore the Brazilian game. For what happened to him I can say that racism has existed for a long time, I understand it well, for my skin and I totally fight against it because I think we are all equal and with our families we defend our principles. I believe that the people who commit these acts can be identified, do not deserve to celebrate a goal, because football is a spectacle, brings joy and is not compatible with these feelings.”Costa is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022.Apollo Heyes