Juventus draw up a list of four alternatives to de Ligt
12 April at 09:15Tuttosport have today claimed that Juventus are making contingency plans in case Matthijs de Ligt decides that his future doesn’t lay in Turin. Juventus and Barcelona appear to be the two main contenders still in the race for the Dutch centre-back, but Juventus do not want to be caught with all their eggs in his basket, if the move doesn’t come off.
They have also been monitoring Ruben Dias of Benfica, who scored in the Europa League quarter final tie with the Frankfurt last night. The 21 year old centre-back has been touted as one of the best young defenders in Europe, having already made his national team debut for Portugal and has amassed 79 appearances for Benfica.
The other names that Paratici is looking at as an alternative to de Ligt are Kostas Manolas or Roma, Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, and Mats Hummels of Bayern Munich, but it is believed Dias would be the first choice if de Ligt doesn’t join.
