Juventus dream of Pep

Man City manager Guardiola is the latest name linked with the Juventus bench.



The ex Barcalona manager joins Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte as potential managers for next season, according to SportMediaset. The Bianconeri dream of Guardiola and it is reported that there has already been the first contact between Juventus management and Catalan's brother-agent, Pere.



However, it is still too early to tell whether Guardiola will be open to the idea of joining Juventus as he is said to be happy in Manchester as his team are still on course to win a historic quadruple.









