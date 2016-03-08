Juventus, Dybala almost certain to remain in Turin

Despite a summer filled with rumour and speculation, it seems that Paulo Dybala is likely to stay at Juventus, whether Maurizio Sarri likes or not. Even if Barcelona and PSG were to finalise the Neymar deal, the 25-year-old Argentinian striker is still not the first choice of the Parisian side. Sporting Director Leonardo would prefer to get Ousmane Dembele to coach Thomas Tuchel, however the club still haven’t finalised the deal with Dembele yet, and so the negotiations are still pending.After rejecting transfers to English sides Manchester United and Tottenham, Dybala seems destined to remain in Turin. However, the Argentinian forward will have to adapt to Sarri’s system, and find a role he can shine in. Dybala has spent four years with Juventus since impressing with Palermo and has scored 57 goals in 128 league appearances for the Bianconeri under previous coach Massimiliano Allegri. This season will prove decisive for the forward.Apollo Heyes