Juventus, Dybala celebrates on Instagram following Derby d'Italia victory

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala was overjoyed to score against Inter in last night’s 2-1 victory over the Nerazzurri in the first Derby d’Italia of the season.



At the end of the game, the 25-year-old Argentinian posted a photo on his Instagram story celebrating the victory alongside five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and a separate picture with compatriot Gonzalo Higuain.



The Bianconeri retook their first place position in the league following the victory, now one point ahead of Inter.







Apollo Heyes