Juventus, Dybala happy at Barzagli's return to the club

Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has returned to the Bianconeri today to join coach Maurizio Sarri’s staff, with Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala stating his happiness at the Italian’s return.The friendship between Barzagli and Dybala is strong, with the older defender being a mentor and guide for the 25-year-old forward.Dybala had an uncertain future this summer, with rumours and speculation that the player would be leaving Turin this summer, with offers from Tottenham and Manchester United, but in the end Dybala remained with the Bianconeri.Apollo Heyes