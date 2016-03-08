Juventus, Dybala has decided his future: the details

Juventus are set to offer Paulo Dybala are new contract and are only a few steps away from finalizing the deal, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Bianconeri have been working to extend the 26-year-old Argentine forward’s contract for many months now, looking to reach an agreement with the player and sort out of his image rights. The Turin based club are now expecting Dybala’s renewal to be fully completed over the next few weeks, fully optimistic that they’ll keep the player for a long time to come.Dybala has made it clear that he wants to stay with Juventus at all costs, the report continues, after almost moving to the Premier League last summer when the Old Lady attempted to ship the player out of north Italy. The player is ready to sign a new contract and remain in Turin for the foreseeable future.Apollo Heyes