Juventus, Dybala is ready to renew his contract
17 October at 19:15Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is ready to renew his current contract with the Bianconeri, due to expire in 2022, according to reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Argentinian, despite featuring less this season under coach Maurizio Sarri than recent years under previous coach Massimiliano Allegri, would like to remain a Juventus player beyond this season.
Dybala was heavily linked with moves away from Turin this summer, with multiple reports suggesting the former Palermo forward would be moving to either Manchester United or Tottenham in the Premier League, but a move away never materialised.
Sarri seemed less keen on the player than his predecessor, however recent impressive performances for the Turin based side have convinced the former Napoli and Chelsea coach to place more trust in him.
So far this season Dybala has scored one goal and provided three assists in all competitions, including scoring a crucial opening goal against Inter early in the Derby d’Italia before the international break.
Apollo Heyes
