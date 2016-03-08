Juventus, Dybala must prove himself to Sarri after remaining in Turin

After a long summer full of speculations and rumours, the transfer window is finally closed. One of the shocks of the window was the fact that 25-year-old Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala has remained in Turin with Juventus. Once upon a time the player seemed destined to leave for a foreign league, such as Ligue 1 or the Premier League, but now will still find himself wearing black and white this season. The player refused moves to Manchester United and Tottenham as he is keen to prove himself to coach Maurizio Sarri of his qualities and fight for his first team spot.Dybala struggled after the shock signing of five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and spent the majority of last season being played out of position to accommodate the superstar. Luckily for Dybala, Sarri has not yet cast the number 10 aside and will begin to deploy the forward in the same way he played Dries Mertens at Napoli in a three-way attack. This season the Argentinian will have to prove to Sarri, the club and the fans that he can fit Sarri’s system and help the Bianconeri to finally win the Champions League after a 23-year drought.Apollo Heyes