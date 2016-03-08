Juventus, Dybala offered himself to Real Madrid but Zidane said no
09 September at 17:30Paulo Dybala offered himself to Real Madrid this summer in an attempt to move away from Juventus, according to Spanish sports magazine Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 25-year-old Argentinian forward was in discussions with the Spanish side, attempting to convince Los Blancos to take a chance on him, following the arrival of coach Maurizio Sarri, who wasn’t convinced by Dybala in this season’s pre-season preparations.
However, coach Zinedine Zidane was the one to deny the transfer, failing to be convinced by Dybala’s form with the Bianconeri last season and not seeing a place for him in the starting 11.
Dybala was widely linked with moves away from Turin this summer, including to the Premier League, with both Manchester United and Tottenham keen to sign the forward, however the player declined both moves, citing his commitment to the Bianconeri. Dybala will have to impress Sarri this season as he fights to win the approval of the Italian coach.
Apollo Heyes
