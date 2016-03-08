Juventus, Dybala: 'Pjanic told me to cross the free kick, not shoot'
27 November at 14:45Juventus forward Paulo Dybala discussed a conversation he had with teammate Miralem Pjanic before taking his wonderous free kick in the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last night in an interview with Juve TV via Calciomercato.com today.
"Pjanic wanted me to cross the ball close to the ground in order for it to be deflected. I thought it would be better to raise it and I tried to kick as hard as possible to give speed to the ball.”
Dybala’s incredible free kick in the dying minutes of the first half was the only difference between the Italian and Spanish giants in yesterday’s Champions League clash. The Turin based club are now guaranteed to finish the group stages of the competition at the top of the table.
Apollo Heyes
