Juventus: Dybala to be benched for clash against Sassuolo for disciplinary issues
10 February at 15:35Juventus star Paulo Dybala is set to be benched for their game against Sassuolo later today.
Dybala had not behaved well during the bianconeri game against Parma last weekend as he had exited the game before it ended and had made his way away from the bench. He had also lost his temper in the dressing room.
Corriere dello Sport and Corriere della Sera say that the Argentine is set to be on the bench and Allegri is likely to do so because of disciplinary reasons for what happened against Parma.
When asked about the situation of the player in the press conference ahead of the game against Sassuolo, Allegri's reply was firm. He said: "The case is now closed, Dybala apologized."
Despite that, La Joya is expected to be benched for the game against the neroverdi later today.
Go to comments