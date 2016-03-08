Juventus, Dybala turns into assist machine for Ronaldo
03 October at 17:15Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is turning into the perfect player to provide assists for star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, with the 25-year-old Argentinian set to start alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner against Inter on the weekend.
La Joya has yet to score for the Bianconeri this season, but has provided three assists, with the last two being for Ronaldo. The first was an accurate cross against SPAL and the second was against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League earlier this week, with the player providing a deft pass to the Portuguese star.
A three-man attack of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain has not yet been tested, but the results could prove clinical for coach Maurizio Sarri, who is desperately chasing Antonio Conte’s Inter in the championship. The two sides are separated by only two points, owing to the Bianconeri’s goalless draw against Fiorentina last month. They will meet this weekend in the first Derby d’Italia of the season.
Apollo Heyes
