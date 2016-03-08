Juventus, Dybala shares first social media after Juve Champions League exit
18 April at 15:15
Paulo Dybala has tweeted this afternoon about the pain that he felt after Juventus’ defeat to Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Argentine was given the captain’s armband for the evening, despite a below par season, and constant speculation about where his future will lie. But unfortunately he again was not able to influence the match leading to criticism of his display once again from Juventus fans.
“The captains suffer even more in defeats. They outweigh them slowly, quietly. The pain will pass, but the beauty of the sport is that there is always another trophy, another cup, another season. Vamos!”
I capitani soffrono ancora di più per le sconfitte. Le superano lentamente, in silenzio. Il dolore passerà, ma il bello dello sport è che c’è sempre un altro trofeo, un’altra Coppa, un’altra stagione. Vamos! pic.twitter.com/GjoTwKeR2S— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) April 18, 2019
