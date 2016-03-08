Juventus, Dybala won't be sold in January
08 October at 23:00Juventus are set to decline offers for forward Paulo Dybala due to his performances and Mario Mandzukic’s wishes to leave the club, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Argentinian forward, who was linked with Premier League sides Tottenham and Manchester United this summer, is keen to remain at the club and his recent performances for the Bianconeri have convinced coach Maurizio Sarri to place more trust in him.
Dybala has contributed to a goal in the Bianconeri’s last four games, scoring the opener against Inter last weekend in the Derby d’Italia and providing three assists for Juventus in their three games prior.
Mario Mandzukic, who seemed destined to leave Turin this summer, still wants to leave Juventus and is hoping that an offer will arrive in January.
However, Dybala is still a big target of Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, who wants to sign the 25-year-old forward in the January transfer window in order to strengthen the squad.
Apollo Heyes
