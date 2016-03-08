Juventus, emergency at the back: Meunier could arrive
23 September at 13:30Full.back emergency at Juventus. Without De Sciglio's return, there are only two players that Sarri can trust for the roles: Alex Sandro and Danilo. In addition to them, Cuadrado is also available, though he is very attacking-minded, which naturally exposes the defence more.
The Juventus manager himself has admitted that his side has few alternatives for these positions and as a result of this, according to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero.com), Paratici will look for a solution during the winter transfer market.
PSG's Thomas Meunier has been a target of the Bianconeri for quite some time, and as his contract with the French side expires in 2020, Paratici could decide to sign him for the summer for free. However, given the situation, he could make an attempt in January, the report states.
Furthermore, PSG are interested in Emre Can which could call for a swap deal between the two sides. The German midfielder rejected the Parisians in the last days of the market, but would be ready to say 'yes' now, the newspaper claims.
Go to comments