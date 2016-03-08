Juventus have won their last seven Serie A games against Empoli, conceding only two goals in that run.

Juventus have won 31 of a possible 33 points in home Serie A matches against Empoli (W10 D1), winning the last seven in a row.

Juventus lost their last league match against Genoa, last suffering back-to-back Serie A defeats in August 2015.

Juventus have scored at least three goals in their last four Serie A home games, last netting 3+ in five in a row back in February 2014.

In three of the four Serie A campaigns in which Empoli gained 25 points or fewer after 28 games they were relegated, the exception being in 2005-06.

Empoli and Chievo are the only two teams who are yet to win an away game in the current Serie A campaign – four draws and nine defeats for the Tuscan side.

Only Atalanta (12) have scored more headed goals than Juventus (11) in the current Serie A campaign – meanwhile, Empoli have scored the fewest least (2) but conceded the most goals (12) in this fashion.

Empoli have lost the most points from winning positions in Serie A this season, while only Atalanta (14) have gained more from behind than Juventus (13).

After three Serie A games in a row in which Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo both scored and provided an assist, the Portuguese striker has not been involved in any goals in his last two league appearances.

Among players in the current Empoli team, only Giovanni Di Lorenzo has scored in away games in 2019 in Serie A.

Juventus host Empoli at the Allianz Stadium today as Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri looks to trial the first of his potential Juve sides with the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.MATCH FACTS