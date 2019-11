Juventus, Emre Can called up for Germany despite limited playing time

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has been called up for Germany’s upcoming international games, despite his limited playing time with the Bianconeri this season, according to a report from Calciomercato.com The 25-year-old German has only made four appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season but has failed to play a full 90 minutes. It’s likely that the Turin based club will sell him in the upcoming January transfer window, with Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain both interested in him.Apollo Heyes