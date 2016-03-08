Juventus, Emre Can: 'I'm not happy, it must change or I will look for another club'
27 November at 16:30Juventus midfielder Emre Can is not happy. The German midfielder discussed his frustrations with the Bianconeri and their coach Maurizio Sarri in an interview with Sport Bild via Calciomercato.com today.
“A return to the Bundesliga? I think you can never say never. I'm not happy with my situation in Turin, it has to change in some way. Either in Turin, or I have to find another solution.”
Furthermore, Bild report that Borussia Dortmund are considering offering €30 million for Can and for fellow Juventus player Mario Mandzukic in January. Both players have been excluded from the Bianconeri’s player list for the Champions League group stages, and have both struggled for consistent playing time under the former Napoli coach.
Apollo Heyes
