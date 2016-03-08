Juventus: Emre Can on Ajax- 'We will not play for a draw'
15 April at 20:15Juventus midfielder Emre Can has said that the bianconeri will not play a draw in their upcoming UEFA Champions League game against Ajax.
Massimiliano Allegri's men were held to a 1-1 draw by the Dutch side at the Amsterdam Arena last week, as Cristiano Ronaldo got a vital away goal. The second takes place tomorrow in Turin.
Ahead of the game, Can was talking to the press about how Juve will deal with the game and he said that they will not play for a draw.
He said: "We will have to adopt the same attitude of the match we had with Atletico. We will certainly not play for 0-0 and we will certainly try to score.
"I know that Juventus absolutely wants to win the Champions League, it is very important for everyone, we want to win, but it will not be easy against Ajax, but we are not afraid, we will play our game and our game."
"I would say that today I was the only one to train to take the penalties, I have not yet trained on this aspect with the rest of the team "
