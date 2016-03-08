Juventus, Emre Can to have meeting with management to discuss January transfer
05 September at 23:30Emre Can will talk to coach Maurizio Sarri and the Juventus management next week to find out what to do in the January transfer window. As reported by the Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com, at the moment no solution is excluded, between staying with the Bianconeri to transferring away in the next window. Everything will also depend on how much the 25-year-old German midfielder will play from now until the beginning of 2020. When the former Liverpool player returns from his international duties with the German national team, the two parties will meet, but until then Can and his entourage will take stock of everything after a few days of drama.
Can’s main issue is that he was promised Champions League football by Maurizio Sarri and yet was one of the two big names excluded on the player list submitted to UEFA by the Bianconeri, guaranteeing that the German midfielder will not be making any appearances for Juventus in the Champions League group stage.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments