Juventus: Emre Can undergoes thyroid surgery, the official statement

Emre Can surgery in in Frankfurt was completely successful. Here is the official statement reported on Juventus official website about the situation of the German midfielder of Turkish heritage:



"Following the initial examinations carried out at J | Medical which showed the presence of a thyroid nodule, Emre Can has recently undergone further specialist medical examinations in Germany, which confirmed the initial diagnosis.



The club therefore reached the joint conclusion of proceeding with a surgical solution to the problem.



The operation was carried out today in Frankfurt by Prof. Vorlaender, in the presence of Dr. Claudio Rigo and was a complete success. The prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days."

Emanuele Giulianelli