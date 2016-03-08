Juventus: Emre Can undergoes thyroid surgery, the official statement

29 October at 16:25
Emre Can surgery in in Frankfurt was completely successful. Here is the official statement reported on Juventus official website about the situation of the German midfielder of Turkish heritage:

"Following the initial examinations carried out at J | Medical which showed the presence of a thyroid nodule, Emre Can has recently undergone further specialist medical examinations in Germany, which confirmed the initial diagnosis.

The club therefore reached the joint conclusion of proceeding with a surgical solution to the problem.

The operation was carried out today in Frankfurt by Prof. Vorlaender, in the presence of Dr. Claudio Rigo and was a complete success. The prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days."

Emanuele Giulianelli

