Juventus enter race for Andersen: Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan dealt blow
20 June at 14:25Serie A giants Juventus have now reportedly shifted their focus to Joachim Andersen, dealing a blow to the hopes of Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan.
Andersen has become one of Serie A's most prominent defenders over the last two seasons- ever since he replaced Milan Skriniar at Sampdoria. His impressive performances for Samp have helped him gain attention of top clubs across Europe.
Corriere dello Sport claim that Juventus are now focused on the Dane and despite the signing of Merih Demiral, they would want to sign Andersen to strengthen their defense.
Tottenham have previously held several meetings for the defender and Arsenal have also been keenly interested. Marco Giampoalo could also sign the defender at Milan because of his links with Sampdoria.
But it seems as though Juventus have now stolen a march on them with their interest and see him as their next summer signing.
The 23-year-old appeared 32 times this past season for Samp, emerging as one of their best players in the side.
