Juventus enter race to sign Napoli’s Ruiz
02 October at 10:05Italian Serie A giants Juventus have entered race to sign Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property in Europe and has been attracting interest from the likes of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
It is believed that Barcelona have identified Ruiz as the number of target for the summer transfer window in 2020.
However, as per the latest development, Juventus have entered race to sign the Spain international next summer as well.
Looking at Napoli’s rivalry with the Turin-based club on the domestic front, it is more than likely that they will ask for a premium from the Bianconeri in order to let the player join them and would be comfortable with letting the player join to Barca or Real.
Ruiz has joined Napoli for a sum of €30 million from Spanish outfit Real Betis in the summer of 2018 and has so far represented the Naples-based club in 31 league matches, where he has scored six goals.
