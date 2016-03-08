Juventus, Eriksen transfer unlikely as player wants to move to Spain

06 September at 23:45
According to the Daily Express via Calciomercato.com, Tottenham star Christian Eriksen isn’t likely to move to Juventus. The 27-year-old Danish midfielder has chosen not to renew his contract with the North London side as he wants to play in Spain. It’s now a two-house race between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, a battle in the capital for the Danish star. Juventus are currently lagging behind and a move to Turin for the player seems further and further away.

