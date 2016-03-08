Juventus establish contact with Pogba’s agent: report

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have once again established contact with the Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, according to Tuttosport.



The Turin-based club have been linked with the French World Cup winning midfielder throughout the summer but have been unable to meet United’s valuation of €150 million.



But as per the new development, Juve have once again established contact with the player agent and are trying to find a way to manage the deal financially and bring the midfielder back in Italy.



It is believed that the current Italian champions are ready to offer one or two players which can include Mario Manzukic and Blaise Matuidi.

