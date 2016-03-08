Juventus expect PSG to move for Dybala
13 August at 13:30According to what has been reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are expecting PSG to move for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala in the closing weeks of the summer market.
This comes just after the forward failed to complete a move to either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the final week of the English transfer window.
If PSG sell Neymar, a scenario which is widely expected to happen, Juventus are ready for the Parisien side to come knocking for Dybala.
