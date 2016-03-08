Juventus expect PSG to move for Dybala

Paulo.Dybala.Juve.2019.20.maglia.10.schiena.jpg GETTY IMAGES
13 August at 13:30
According to what has been reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are expecting PSG to move for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala in the closing weeks of the summer market. 

This comes just after the forward failed to complete a move to either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the final week of the English transfer window.

If PSG sell Neymar, a scenario which is widely expected to happen, Juventus are ready for the Parisien side to come knocking for Dybala.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.