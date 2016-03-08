Juventus expected line-up changes vs Empoli

After the good win in their last Champions League match against Manchester United, Juventus will try to come back to the victory even in Serie A, after the 1-1 draw against Genoa in the previous day at the Allianz Stadium.



In order to get this goal, Juventus against Empoli will need to keep the concentration level very high: the risk, for a team like the Bianconeri, is to undervalue the low-level opponents. Massimilano Allegri hasn’t decided yet if to draw his Juventus with a 4-2-3-1 or with a 4-3-3. The first option is more likely, with Pjanic and Matuidi just in front of the defensive line and the trio composed by Cuadrado, Dybala and Douglas Costa placed right behind Cristiano Ronaldo.



Alex Sandro could have some rest, while Chiellini will need some medical checks end examinations in the next hours. Empoli will line-up their usual XI, with the biggest doubt concerning the goalkeeper: Provedel could be confirmed in the place of Terraciano.



These are the expected line-ups at the Castellani Stadium:



Empoli (4-3-1-2): Provedel; Di Lorenzo, Silvestre, Maietta, Antonelli; Acquah, Capezzi, Krunic; Zajc; Caputo, La Gumina.



Juventus (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Ronaldo.

Emanuele Giulianelli