Juventus eye Arsenal and Psg youngsters
16 August at 18:00Juventus are reported to have set their sights on Arsenal and Psg youngsters Stephy Mavididi and Joel Piroe.
According to Sportitalia Arsenal’s Mavididi is a player that the Old Lady has been monitoring for long time with the Bianconeri who believe the player is a very good prospect for the future. The versatile striker has three goals in as much appearances with England U20 team.
The Bianconeri, however, have also shown interest on Psg’s Joel Piroe. The Dutch striker was born in 1999 and is one year older than Mavididi.
Piroe thrived in Psg’s academy. He has managed 39 goals and eight assists in 69 appearances with the club’s youth teams.
Both players could play for the U23 squad that will take part to the Lega Pro league this season.
Juventus are the only Serie A club that has organized a reserve-team that will play in Italy’s lower divisions this season.
