Juventus eye Icardi-Ronaldo partnership next season
21 May at 09:55Juventus have reportedly identified the need of an upgrade in the striking force next season. According to a report published in Tuttosport, the club hierarchy believe that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will need more help if the club is to achieve their ultimate objective -- which is to lift the UEFA Champions League title.
Juve currently have attacking resources like Maurio Manzukic and Moise Kean but the top management of the Turin-based club believe something will have to change if the club are to produce a better show in Europe.
Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi has been identified as the top target for the club to join Ronaldo up front next season. The Argentina international has reportedly fallen out with his current club and will cost Juventus around €110 million.
However, things can change drastically if Juventus appoint Maurizio Sarri as the manager next season, who is a big admirer of striker Gonzalo Higuain.
The 31-year-old is currently playing for English Premier League club Chelsea on-loan from Juventus.
