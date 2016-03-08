Juventus eye move for PSG duo
21 June at 09:10Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfield duo Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti.
Verratti has become one of the best players in his position over the last few seasons and with Mino Raiola already having told that his client could be on the move this summer, the Italian midfielder might head out of the Parc des Princes this summer.
Tuttosport report that Juventus want to sign Verratti and his midfield partner Adrien Rabiot this summer, PSG already having made contact for Alex Sandro.
With Juventus close to signing both Aleksandr Golovin and Emre Can, the Old Lady see the two PSG players as alternatives to Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Paul Pogba or Mateo Kovacic.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments