Juventus eye two players for the summer of 2020

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly already planning for the summer of 2020, with two players eyed by the bianconeri.



A report from IlBianconero claims that Ivan Rakitic is the first idea that the Old Lady have. The Barcelona man was linked with Juve in the last few days of the transfer window and a swap deal involving Emre Can failed.



The outlet claims that Rakitic will be a viable option for next summer as his contract runs out in the summer of 2021.



Another option is Christian Eriksen, who was linked with Real Madrid, but ended up staying at Tottenham due to lack of offers from clubs.



His contract runs out next summer and Juve will try to sign him on a permanent basis.