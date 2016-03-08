Juventus eye up 'the new Pobga' from Ajax

The arrival if Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid for a second time has lead to the rumour that Paul Pogba could be on his way to the Spanish capital, however a return to Turin is not impossible for the World Cup winner.

According to Tuttosport, the Frenchman remains one of Juventus' goals for next season even though the Bianconeri have already identified his ‘heir’ Ryan Gravenberch. The sixteen-year-old is contracted to Ajax until 2021, Gravenberch is one of the most interesting prospects on the world scene. And his agent is Mino Raiola with whom Juventus has already started talking.

Gravenberch, a tall central midfielder, is yet another Ajax talent who is tempted by Juventus. The Bianconeri have been pushing for some time for Matthijs de Ligt however Barcelona remains in pole for his signature. The Blaugrana, according to Sport, would have offered 60 million euros and a five-year deal on the eight million per season. Meanwhile, however, the Bianconeri eye Gravenberch as the new Pogba.