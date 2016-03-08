Juventus face competition for German starlet
13 September at 22:45Kai Havertz is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the next year. The German wonderkid has a contract expiring next summer and is not set to renew his deal with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
Juventus are one of the clubs keen on the German. The Bianconeri have a strong recent track record for free agents; having completed the signing of both Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer from high profile clubs PSG and Arsenal.
According to Bild, however, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also in the running for Havertz's signature and the youngster will have an important choice when it comes to where his future will lie.
