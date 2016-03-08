Juventus face competition for German starlet

havertz, bayer leverkusen, urlo, esulta, 2018/19
13 September at 22:45
Kai Havertz is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the next year. The German wonderkid has a contract expiring next summer and is not set to renew his deal with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus are one of the clubs keen on the German. The Bianconeri have a strong recent track record for free agents; having completed the signing of both Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer from high profile clubs PSG and Arsenal.

According to Bild, however, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also in the running for Havertz's signature and the youngster will have an important choice when it comes to where his future will lie.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.