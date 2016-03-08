Juventus face Curva ban
01 October at 11:15Juventus’ Curva Sud fans could face a one-match ban for the chants against Napoli this past week-end, Il Corriere Dello Sport reports.
Fans of the Old Lady made several chants against Napoli before the final whistle of the Allianz Stadium clash on Saturday afternoon.
Chants like “Vesuvio was them with fire” or “Napoli use the soap” can be judged as discriminatory by the sports court and according to Il Corriere Dello Sport the Curva of the Allianz Stadium could remain closed for the next home game against Genoa on the 22nd of October.
Juventus’ Curva Sud Ultras did not sing for the entire duration of the first half and were all blacked in black on Saturday when the Old Lady hosted Napoli in the first key Serie A game of the season.
Fans are protesting for the increase of ticket prices but are aware that under the Italian law, Juventus are responsible for their behavior inside the stadium which means the club will surely be fined for their fans’ chants while the Curva could remain closed for the next home game against Genoa.
Go to comments