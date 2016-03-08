Juventus face stiff competition for German starlet
22 September at 13:45According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Sunday Express, Juventus face new competition in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz; Premier League giants Manchester United joining the race to sign the German.
Havertz has a contract expiring with the Bundesliga outfit next summer and a whole host of clubs are eager to sign him on a free agent. Juventus are obvious choices given the impressive track record with free transfers that the club has had in recent years; whilst Bayern Munich also appear to be amongst the frontrunners, alongside Liverpool in addition.
