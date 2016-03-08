Juventus fans angry: 'We should not have let Benatia go'

09 April at 15:55

Fans of Serie A giants Juventus have expressed anger at the club's decision to sell Medhi Benatia in the previous January transfer window.

WIth Giorgio Chiellini currently injured, the Italian will not feature for the bianconeri against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow. Which means Juve will play with Daniele Rugani at the back.

This has left many Juve fans unhappy about the fact that Benatia was allowed to leave.

One fan said: "Letting Benatia go in January does not sound too smart now does it?" Another one said: 'If only we had Benatia... this is bad news against a team like Ajax."

