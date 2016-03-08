Juventus fans applaud Bonucci after training

Juventus fans seem to have forgiven Leonardo Bonucci for his move to AC Milan last summer.



The Italian defender made return to Turin after a season at the San Siro and many Black and White fans seemed to be against the return of the 31-year-old.



Some of Juventus fans had harshly criticized the club and some of them are still complaining on social media for Juventus decision to welcome their former defender back at the club.

Today a crowd of over 400 fans waited outside Juventus’ training centre hoping to take a selfie or receive an autograph of one of their idols.



When Bonucci left the training centre Juventus fans applauded him. Most of Juventus fans made the same decision last week when the Old Lady played the classic pre-season friendly against their Primavera team.



Five-thousands fans attended the game and although some of them booed Bonucci, the majority of Juventus fans praised the experienced centre-back.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni