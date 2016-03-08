Juventus fans are dreaming of Klopp, and there is a release clause in his contract, but….

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the names that Juventus fans are dreaming about, to fill the vacant managerial role next season, as is Pep Guardiola. As Tuttosport reminds us, however, we have to deal with reality. Klopp has a release clause of 36.5 million euros, and is contracted to the Merseyside club untill 2022, earning almost 8 million euros per season. Quite apart from the financial side of things, Klopp seems to be in the process of building himself a legacy at Anfield. His connection with the fans and the club show no signs that he might be tempted to move on, and his work on the pitch seems far from done.

It seems highly unlikely that even if Juventus could summon the financial power to afford him, he would leave Liverpool anytime soon. Unless something big happens over the summer, the dreams of the Juventus fans look set to stay just that, dreams.