Juventus fans ask for Conte's star to be removed from stadium, the latest

As Antonio Conte moves ever so closer to taking over the reigns at Inter Milan, his former team's fans are not taking it so well. The rivalry between Inter and Juve is well known, and it's not called the Derby d'Italia for nothing. Now, it has been revealed that a petition online has been set up by the Bianconeri fans asking that their former player & manager's star at the club's stadium be removed.



Going to their arch-rivals has been seen as an act of "betrayal" by the defending Scudetto holders fans and they want some "action" to be taken as soon as possible. Not just the Juve fans, but the Inter Ultras have also issued a "warning" to Conte. The Curva Nord released a statement saying "Inter's Curva Nord want that the new coach respects the elegance and values of the club." We await to see if any response is forthcoming from Antonio Conte on the matter...