Juventus fans beg Paratici to sign Mbappé
14 March at 10:00Juventus fans want the 'next' Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Tuttosport, some fans of the Old Lady didn't hold back when they met Fabio Paratici in a restaurant close to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night, after the final whistle of Juve-Atletico Madrid.
Paratici went to visit Cristiano Ronaldo who was having dinner together with his crew: his agent Jorge Mendes, Emre Can, Joao Cancelo, some of his closest friends and the members of his family (WATCH the video of his arrival here).
As soon as Paratici stepped inside the restaurant, Juventus fans asked for another big signing in the summer. Everybody's dream of Kylian Mbappé who is regarded as the 'next Cristiano Ronaldo'. A few months ago, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli said that the Serie A giants will sign - one day - a 25-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and since that they everybody's dream of Mbappé. It's going to be a tough challenge but with the help of Jorge Mendes, who helped Psg to sign Mbappé in 2017, nothing is impossible, according to Tuttosport.
