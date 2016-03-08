Juventus fans celebrate Scudetto win but square almost empty as few fans turn up
20 April at 22:15Juventus may have won their eighth consecutive scudetto title today but it seems the club have not yet won over the hearts of all their fans. Juventus have been at odds with some areas of their fans this season, especially the ultras who have taken strike action and even participated in intra-fan chanting and arguments.
As you can see from the video below, the fans present are cheering, chanting and celebrating their teams victory but, in addition, much of the square in which the celebrations are being held is empty and around just 200 fans are present at the celebrations.
Time for celebrations in Turin!#Juve #Juventus #W8nderful pic.twitter.com/nHuwJN9oRb— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) April 20, 2019
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments