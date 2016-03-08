...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Juventus fans don’t like the 2019/20 home kit: the pictures

29 March at 17:00
A few days ago, pictures of the alleged new Juventus shirt for the 2019/10 season started to spread on social media. However, the pictures have divided the fans, as some don't like it at all. 
 
According to the rumours, the shirt will be half white and half black, with the colours being separated by a pink line (Check our gallery for photo). A choice that has divided the fans. Do you like it or not? Let us know on social media. 

Check out our gallery to see the pics. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.