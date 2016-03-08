Juventus fans don’t like the 2019/20 home kit: the pictures
29 March at 17:00A few days ago, pictures of the alleged new Juventus shirt for the 2019/10 season started to spread on social media. However, the pictures have divided the fans, as some don't like it at all.
According to the rumours, the shirt will be half white and half black, with the colours being separated by a pink line (Check our gallery for photo). A choice that has divided the fans. Do you like it or not? Let us know on social media.
Check out our gallery to see the pics.
