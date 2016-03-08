Juventus fans fall even more in love with Ronaldo after he signs Real Madrid shirt - video

23 March at 16:45
Juventus fans are in love with Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese star opted to leave Real Madrid to join the Old Lady last summer. His € 112 million transfer to Turin drove everybody's mad, not only in the city but everywhere else all around the world where fans of the Black-and-Whites have been growing and growing and growing since last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest act has made his love story with Juve fans even stronger. 

The Portuguese star returned to action with his national team yesterday. CR7 player for 90 minutes but failed to get on the scoresheet. Before the game, he signed a Real Madrid shirt but while he was signing it, he asked the fan that was holding it why he didn't have one of Juventus with him.

Ronaldo left the scene smiling. Ideally, every Juventus fan has done the same.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.