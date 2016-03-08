Juventus fans fall even more in love with Ronaldo after he signs Real Madrid shirt - video

"Quella della Juventus non ce l'hai?" pic.twitter.com/yCCmN8fO2S — Giacomo Scutiero (@SCUtweet) 22 marzo 2019

Juventus fans are in love with Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese star opted to leave Real Madrid to join the Old Lady last summer. His € 112 million transfer to Turin drove everybody's mad, not only in the city but everywhere else all around the world where fans of the Black-and-Whites have been growing and growing and growing since last summer.The Portuguese star returned to action with his national team yesterday. CR7 player for 90 minutes but failed to get on the scoresheet. Before the game, he signed a Real Madrid shirt but while he was signing it, he asked the fan that was holding it why he didn't have one of Juventus with him.Ronaldo left the scene smiling. Ideally, every Juventus fan has done the same.