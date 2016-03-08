Juventus fans forgive Bonucci?

Following a one year short spell with AC Milan, Leonarod Bonucci decided to move back to Turin with the team where he won six Scudetto titles.



A huge number of Juventus supporters considered Bonucci a traitor, did not want to sign him back and expressed their frustration in exchanging him with their youngest talent in defense Mattia Caldara.



The board signed Bonucci anyway and his press conference he admitted that he made a mistake out of anger and said that he believes he is now back home.



Despite all the hate he received on social media, yesterday at Villar Perosa in Juventus' last friendly game ahead of Serie A kick-off, Bonucci took part of the game and was applauded by the fans not once but several times, a gesture to show the 31-year-old defender that the fans are ready to start a new chapter.

Juventus will play their first game against Chievo Verona on Saturday August 18.

