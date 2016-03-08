Juventus fans go crazy as a private jet arrives in Turin

04 June at 17:10
A video that has gone viral on social media has sent Juventus fans into a frenzy, as it shows a private jet arriving at the Turin airport.

Usually, private jets arrive at the airport only when a high-profile personality like a football player or a manager arrives in the city.

 Tomasso Agosta, a trusted man at Juventus and a pilot, posted a video of the private jet at the Turin airport. The caption was 'Here We go'

 
It made many bianconeri fans wonder if this is the arrival of Maurizio Sarri in Turin or potentially the arrival of Pep Guardiola in the city to maybe hold talks with the bianconeri.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.