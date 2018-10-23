Juventus fans message Pogba to convince him to return from Man United

Paul Pogba suffered a defeat with Manchester United against Juventus just a couple of days ago, but the relationship the Frenchman has with many Bianconeri players goes beyond the field.This was shown by the photo taken in Old Trafford's dressing room with Juan Cuadrado who, after his team's victory in England, posted a photo with his former teammate on Instagram.Juventus fans literally went crazy and jokingly asked Cuadrado to "kidnap" Pogba from Manchester United. Many messages have been directed to the Frenchman, all with a single meaning and goal: for him to come back to Juventus.It would be a return to a club that made him the big-name player he is, a club that made him break the record for the highest transfer fee of all time at that time. With almost 200 matches for the Bianconeri and 34 goals, Pogba made a great impression in Turin and the fans want him back. But will the 25-year-old listen to the prayers of the fans?