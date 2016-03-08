Juventus fans skeptical about Sarri appointment

So it's official....Maurizio Sarri has been confirmed as the next Juventus Football Club manager, taking over from the highly successful Max Allegri. In today's game, as much as emotions and sentiments may play a part, it's clearly evident, that being a professional and earning a salary is much more important. Look no further than Antonio Conte taking over at Inter, even with his Juve past, and now Sarri has gone and done something similar, that nobody could have envisioned a year ago.



Sarri has long since been a critic of the Bianconeri. The man who was born and bred in Campania and had declared himself a life long Napoli fan, has pointed out the favouritism that Juve have received, from refereeing decisions, to scheduling and claimed he could never join. Let's also not forget about him giving the middle finger to the Juve fans, as Napoli's bus arrived for last season's Scudetto showdown in Turin. This has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the Juve faithful and they have been many comments from their fanbase of a negative computation against his arrival.



Most of the comments are not fit for a family website like this one, but you can probably figure out there were not too complimentary. If we put aside the past for a moment, Juve fans have questioned just exactly what will Sarri bring to their team. The tactician is known to favour a possession based pressing game with quick passing, and while that can be pleasing on the eye, can Juve's current set of veterans adapt to it. La Vecchia Signora's squad are built to win now, and Sarri's tactics usually take some time to be implemented. However, despite the skepticism, despite his past, if the 61-year can finally end the club's long wait for European glory, the skeptics, may just become his biggest fans.