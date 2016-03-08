Through tough press release appearing on their Facebook profile, the Curva Sud of Juventus have announced that they won't make the trip to Milan. This is due to the high ticket prices, with one costing €75 in the away section.

"Enough. The ticket prices of €75 to watch Milan-Juve from the third ring is a slap to the passion. This is unacceptable. You can't constantly plunder the pockets of Juventus fans.

"We apologize to the team, which with great ability is honouring the shirt. Our love, broken only by the high price, will never fail," a shortened version of the statement read.

The same thing happened to Milan fans in the derby, with Inter taking very high prices for the tickets. As a result of this, the derby set a new record in terms of ticket revenue.