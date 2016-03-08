Juventus finalizing paperwork for Kean-Everton: the details



Kean spent the day in Monte Carlo, at the headquarters of Mino Raiola and his entourage. Meanwhile, the super-agent has been in Liverpool to set the contract of the striker, which should be a five-year deal worth €3m per year.

The 19-year-old continues to wait on further updates, but he knows that his future will be at Everton. In other words, only the final paperwork is missing, which should arrive in the coming hours.





In the coming days, perhaps even tomorrow, the deal will be announced by the clubs, following a period of intense negotiations over the transfer fee.